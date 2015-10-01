Niang feels guilty about Mihajlovic's sacking...

Torino F.C. beat Bologna yesterday by a 3-0 score line as this was coach Walter Mazzarri's debut with the club. After the game, Mbaye Niang talked about the Mihajlovic sacking and the Mazzarri hire, here is what he had to say on the matter as he spoke to the press :



" New coach? Mazzari gave us confidence within our squad and spoke about the importance of playing with intelligence and safety while having the ball. Mihajlovic? I want to thank him because he believed in me and acquired me last summer. We had a pretty special relationship together and his firing is kind of my fault because I did not perform as I should have. I will surely take a part of the blame as the players let Sinisa down towards the end...".



The next matchup for Torino will be against Sassuolo on January 21st 2018 as Mazzarri will surely be hoping to get another win under his belt.