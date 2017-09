M'Baye Niang left AC Milan for good as he completed a last day move to Torino. Spartak Moscow had a lot of interest in him but in the end, the young French striker always wanted to join Sinisa Mihajlovic's Torino. Niang posted a video on Instagram saying farewell to AC Milan, here is what he said:" I was a kid when I first arrived in Milano 5 years ago. To be a Milan player was always something very special to me. The goal against Reggina in the Coppa Italia, the Serie A, the "trio delle creste", the goalpost against Barcelona, the UCL games and some deceptions. It is now the moment to leave this incredible world as there were many motives. There is a lot to say but today I only want to say THANKS to everyone. The hesitations in the last few days of the transfer market were due to the fact that I wanted to choose my destination in peace. I am sorry that things ended like this but that's how it goes sometimes in Football. AC Milan and the Milan fans will always have a special place in my heart as I want to thank the people who helped me grow. A new adventure now begins with Torino as I am anxious to wear the Granata jersey and to score goals. Thank you president Cairo and thank you director Petrachi for your support. I also want to thank coach Mihajlovic for his support , Forza Toro!"