Niang says farewell to AC Milan: 'Too bad it ended like this, there is a lot to say...'
" I was a kid when I first arrived in Milano 5 years ago. To be a Milan player was always something very special to me. The goal against Reggina in the Coppa Italia, the Serie A, the "trio delle creste", the goalpost against Barcelona, the UCL games and some deceptions. It is now the moment to leave this incredible world as there were many motives. There is a lot to say but today I only want to say THANKS to everyone. The hesitations in the last few days of the transfer market were due to the fact that I wanted to choose my destination in peace. I am sorry that things ended like this but that's how it goes sometimes in Football. AC Milan and the Milan fans will always have a special place in my heart as I want to thank the people who helped me grow. A new adventure now begins with Torino as I am anxious to wear the Granata jersey and to score goals. Thank you president Cairo and thank you director Petrachi for your support. I also want to thank coach Mihajlovic for his support , Forza Toro!"
Ero un bambino, quando 5 anni fa arrivavo a Milano per la prima volta. Essere un giocatore del Milan è sempre stato e sempre lo sarà 'speciale'. Il gol in Coppa Italia contro la Reggina, la serie A, il trio delle creste, il palo di Barcellona, gli anni della Champions e quelli deludenti. Ma oggi è arrivato il momento di staccarmi da questo meraviglioso mondo. Dal Milan. Ci sono tanti motivi, ci sarebbe tanto da dire, ma oggi voglio dirvi semplicemente GRAZIE, per quello che mi avete dato, per quanto mi avete dato. Per tutto. I tentennamenti degli ultimi giorni dipendevano dal fatto che avrei voluto scegliere io, e con calma, il mio destino. Mi dispiace sia finita così. Ma spesso il calcio ti fa diventare eroe e pochi attimi dopo la causa dei problemi. Il Milan e i milanisti avranno per sempre spazio nel mio cuore, nonostante tutto. Ringrazio chi mi ha fatto crescere, il @acmilan , Milanello, compagni di squadra. Oggi inizia una nuova avventura @torinofc.fanpage . Ho una voglia infinita di giocare e di indossare la maglia granata, di fare gol. Grazie al presidente Cairo, al direttore Petrachi, al mister che hanno fatto tanto per portarmi qui. Ci vediamo in campo. Ed allora... ' E' ancora Toro, è sempre Toro...forza Toro' '
