CM.com’s Alessandro Cosattini reports on the story between M'Baye Niang and Milan, a saga to be concluded soon. The French striker wants to leave the Rossoneri, but the Via Aldo Rossi club wants to be able to let the player go only according to their own demands. The 23 million EUR officially presented by Spartak Moscow met Milan's claims, but Niang refused to move to Russia. Not even the 3 million EUR annual salary was enough to convince the French attacker to be persuaded to join Massimo Carrera's squad. Niang does not focus on money, but rather on principle. "Stress is not linked to a technical situation,” said the French player two days ago, “but what is happening off the field, about how things are going. I just want to choose where to go play. I will choose myself. I have nothing against Milan and club, I just want to explain the situation."

TORINO - Vincenzo Montella and the club have reiterated that Niang no longer belongs to the Milan project, and fans have lost affection for the player as well. What makes the situation difficult is that Niang only wants one team, Torino. The Frenchman, through his agent Mino Raiola, has contacted the Granata president, Urban Cairo, to try to find a deal. The distance between the sides, however, is substantial. Torino has offered 12 million EUR for Niang, but Milan's demands are much higher. Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli rated the 22 year old French attacker between 18 and 20 million EUR.

According to calciomercato.com, Milan would like to sell the player for a definitive or onerous loan with an obligation to purchase. The loan hypothesis without those details is not preferred by the Rossoneri. Niang is no longer part of the project, and Milan wants to sell him before the market ends. Especially after the player has presented the well known medical certificate that allows him 10 days of absence from training. The Rossoneri have not liked the gesture of the French and are in a hurry to get him off their books.