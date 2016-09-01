Niang wants to return into top form: He won't be leaving Milan in January, the latest

Niang has been struggling a lot for Milan of late but according to Calciomercato.com sources, the young French striker will not be leaving Milan in January. After a solid start to this past season, Milan wanted to renew his deal with the club since his contract is set to expire in 2018.



But since mid-October (when he scored his last goal for the club), the ex-Caen striker has been having a very hard time which has put things on hold. He will have to find his form soon since he is slowly losing the confidence of coach Vincenzo Montella. Many EPL clubs like Niang a lot (especially Leicester and West Ham) but both Milan and Niang are happy to continue together. Milan will evaluate how he plays in the coming months before taking a decision come summer time.



Milan are currently fifth in the Italian Serie A standings as they are set to take on Napoli this week-end in what should be a crucial game for both clubs.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)

