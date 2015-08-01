Roma, Nainggolan: 'I hate Juventus, they win because of the referees. Lazio ? We will win'

Radja Nainggolan spoke with some fans outside of Trigoria, here is what he had to say on Juventus and Lazio: " I am against Juventus and I always have been. I was against them even before my arrival at Cagliari. When I was at Cagliari, I never lost to them, we were able to tie them on a few occasions. I had never lost at the Stadium and this is why I decided to join Roma, to beat Juventus. I hate them since they always win because of a penalty kick or a foul.... they have always been helped by the referees".

​

ON THE COPPA ITALIA - " We will win the Coppa Italia. Believe me, we will do it. We have two games against Lazio and we will win both of them .You are like Totti? I don't care about that, I am me ".



Roma are currently in second position in the Italian Serie A standings, behind first placed Juventus. Allegri's men beat Spalletti's club in their last meeting by a 1-0 score line.