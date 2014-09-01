​Speaking to French media, Jean-Pierre Riviere claims that the Blaugrana’s change of heart with regards to Jean-Michael Seri has “broken his dream”.

Barca were linked to the Arsenal and PSG target, who was valued at around

"On Wednesday morning, Julien Fournier [Nice's managing director] called me early, at 9, and said, 'Jean-Pierre, I don't understand. I just got a call from Barcelona, they told me they're stopping with Micka [Seri].

"In the afternoon, I got hold of [Barca president] Josep Bartomeu, a little embarrassed, who told me: 'Jean-Pierre, it's the first time that this has happened to us, but our technical staff have decided not to do Micka Seri. It's absolutely not a problem of money.'

The young midfielder is respected for his vision in midfield and excellent feat, but reports emerged that the Blaugrana had changed their minds once they saw him struggle in Nice’s return leg loss to Napoli in the Champions League qualifiers.

"On the Thursday morning, it was confirmed definitively: they won't be going for Micka Seri,” Riviere continued.

"And it's then that things go off. I said to Barca, 'You have messed up one of my players,' because there was a contract ready. I put myself in the place of Micka: it's his dream to go to Barca, and overnight it's broken."

€40 million.