Nice name squad list for Napoli match: Balotelli and Sneijder out...
14 August at 20:47
Lucien Favre, Nice coach, has announced the list of the 21 players who will face Napoli on Saturday night. The team’s biggest stars, Balotelli and Sneijder, remain absent from the squad list. The Italian and Dutch players are expected to be included with their teammates in the coming weeks.
Goalkeepers: Cardinale, Benitez, Clémentia.
Defenders: Souquet, Burner, Le Marchand, Sarr, Jallet, Boscagli, Dante.
Midfielders: Tameze, Seri, Lees-Melou, Walter, Marcel, Lusamba, Koziello, Makengo.
Forwards: St-Maximin, Plea, Mahou.
Voilà le groupe retenu par Lucien Favre pour le barrage aller de la @ChampionsLeague face au @sscnapoli #napoliogcn https://t.co/zrxlKk7pW0— OGC Nice (@ogcnice) August 14, 2017
Go to comments