Lucien Favre, Nice coach, has announced the list of the 21 players who will face Napoli on Saturday night. The team’s biggest stars, Balotelli and Sneijder, remain absent from the squad list. The Italian and Dutch players are expected to be included with their teammates in the coming weeks.

Goalkeepers: Cardinale, Benitez, Clémentia.

Defenders: Souquet, Burner, Le Marchand, Sarr, Jallet, Boscagli, Dante.

Midfielders: Tameze, Seri, Lees-Melou, Walter, Marcel, Lusamba, Koziello, Makengo.

Forwards: St-Maximin, Plea, Mahou.