Nice president: Balotelli “won’t leave for nothing”
15 March at 19:45Mario Balotelli will not leave Nice on a free transfer next summer, the French club's president has told RMC.
Balotelli's agent, Mino Raiola, said earlier this month that the former Manchester City and Inter Milan striker would be "a bargain" in June when his contract with Nice is due to expire.
Balotelli has scored a career-best 22 goals in 30 competitive outings this season, following on from a successful maiden campaign in France where he has rebuilt his reputation after falling foul of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.
A rejuvenated Balotelli will have no shortage of suitors when he becomes available, but after handing the forward a lifeline when he left Anfield, Nice are determined he will also bring them something should he depart.
"For Balotelli, we still haven't talked to Raiola. He won't leave for nothing, that's out of order [to have said that]!" Rivere said.
"We need to have a talk with Balotelli, the probability of him leaving is bigger [than him staying]."
Despite Rivere's warning, Nice will have no right to a transfer fee for Balotelli.
