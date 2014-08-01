Nice’s president is resigned to the fact that Mario Balotelli

Speaking to popular radio RMC, Jean-Pierre Rivere waxed lyrical about how the Italian has improved, but has also hesitated about his future with the Eagles.

"Balotelli is a very nice guy, and he's incredible on the pitch. He's changing his style of play, I think he's improving," he said.

"But will he want to stay next season? Perhaps. Can we keep him? I don't know. That will depend on results. When you sign Balotelli, it's because you know you have European competition, therefore extra revenue.

"I'm not revealing anything when I say Mario has a certain level of salary. If we're not in Europe, it's not the same level of salary.

"Perhaps, in that case, he'll leave. We have to make sure things are safe."

The Italian was sensational last season when he was fit, scoring fifteen Ligue 1 goals. He’s been even better this time round, netting nine league goals and adding four more in Europa League action.