Nice are willing to sell Dalbert Henrique because they’re disappointed in him,

Tuttosport write that the 23-year-old has played poorly in pre-season, a possible sign that he is dragging his heels.

We had written recently that the speedy full-back wanted to move to Inter, despite being pursued by Liverpool (whom he has turned down) and Arsenal, among others.

​Nice were initially unwilling to sell for anything less than

30 million, but Inter wouldn’t offer more than

20m.

Fabrizio Romano had recently written for CM that the 23-year-old would be the subject of a final bid from Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio, the Nerazzurri’s transfer gurus.

The Brazilian refused another advance from the Anfield side a few days ago, because he wants Inter.

He was benched in a recent friendly because of his poor performances.

He recently admitted that he had many teams after him.

“My agent was contacted by over 10 European clubs, including Liverpool and Inter, who progressed in their desire to have me in the squad.

“Inter made a proposal that I find to be irresistible and I think over the next few days we can have a happy outcome for everyone.”