As per reports from Corriere dello Sport, Atletico Madrid outcast Nicolas Gaitan is close to joining Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Gaitan, now 29, has failed to break into the first-team under Diego Simeone this season, making just a single start in the La Liga and making just as many starts in the Champions League too. While he was decent last season, the Argentine has not carried on from where he left off.

Corriere dello Sport say that the former Benfica man is close to joining Luciano Spalletti at Inter Milan, who have edged close to striking an agreement with the winger.

It is said that Gaitan would want to move, if his agent strikers a deal with the nerazzurri and his agent has already made it clear previously that Gaitan would want to move in search of regular time on the pitch, something he isn’t currently getting at the Wanda Metropolitano.

