Young Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru has dropped a huge hint that his future may lie in the Premier League. The 19-year-old sensation has been causing a huge stir with some outstanding performances for Belgian side Eupen who he helped get promotion to the top-flight for the first time in their history last season.





The youngster has a £6.8M release clause in his current deal and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been tracking his progress all season and is now believed to be considering a summer move. Sky Sports understand that The Gunners have already opened talks with the player’s representatives on a possible switch to North London and Onyekuru himself has added to the speculation when he told Belgian outlet DHnet that;

““Everything is possible. Anderlecht, Club Brugge, England… I still haven't decided. I have had fun in Belgium, but I have always dreamed of the Premier League. I don't want to decide too quickly because it's a decision for life, which is very important for my family and myself."



When he was asked if he was ready to move to one of Europe’s top leagues he replied; “"'Believe' is not the right word. I know I'm ready. I'm sure of that."