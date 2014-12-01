If the news will be confirmed we can bet this is not going to be a good New Year’s Eve for every Liverpool fan out there. The Reds’ star Philippe Coutinho, in fact, seems to be on the verge of joining Barcelona in the January transfer window.



Reports in Spain claim the Brazilian is already looking for a new property in Cataluña and the blaugrana technical sponsor Nike has just announced that the former Inter ace will be joining the Camp Nou hierarchy in the coming days.







“Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up the Camp Nou. Get your 2017/18 Barcelona kit with the Magician’s name on it. Act fast – free personalization only available until 6 January”



​Neither Liverpool nor Barcelona have announced any agreement for the sale of the Brazilian but seems like Nike knows more than anyone else at this point.



​Will Coutinho be joining Barcelona in the January window?

