Nikola Kalinic agrees terms on China move

Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic has reached an economic agreement with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian over a January move to China, Sky Italia reports.

The Croatian striker has been shortlisted as a possible reinforcement for the Chinese side’s attacking the partment. Tianjin Quanjian’s boss Fabio Cannavaro is also keen on Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and Chelsea’s Diego Costa but both European giants are not willing to sell their star strikers in the current transfer window.



Kalinic is said to have agreed a four-year contract with an annual salary exceeding € 10 million.



​Tianjin Quanjian have offered Fiorentina € 38 million plus add-ons but the Serie A side have demanded the Chinese club to trigger the player’s € 50 million release clause if they are to complete the signing of the highly-rated Croatian striker.



The two parties will have a new meeting in the evening. Stay tuned for more updates.

