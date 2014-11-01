Nikola Kalinic reveals why he joined AC Milan
23 August at 14:15New AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinic has released his very first interview as a new player of the rossoneri. Here’s what he had to tell to Milan Tv.
Did you dream of playing for AC Milan when you were a child?
“Of course, I’ve always supported AC Milan, just like my whole family. That’s why I decided to come here and why I am so happy to be at the club.”
Who is the most passionate AC Milan fan in your family?
“Definitely my mum. She’s always supported AC Milan, just like my brother. I think they support AC Milan because this club used to have so many great Croatian players like Simic and Boban. I used to watch every game of AC Milan when I was a child.”
Who is your role model?
“Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic, I’ve always admired them.”
What do you think about the club?
“It’s a great club that always aim to win. It’s a top club with some great players playing in a stunning stadium. I am looking forward to play with this shirt.”
Who is the best goalkeeper you’ve ever faced?
“It’s hard to tell but I’d say Donnarumma is the best one. I think he can become the best in the world.”
