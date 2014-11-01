Nikola Kalinic reveals why he joined AC Milan

New AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinic has released his very first interview as a new player of the rossoneri. Here’s what he had to tell to Milan Tv.



Did you dream of playing for AC Milan when you were a child?

“Of course, I’ve always supported AC Milan, just like my whole family. That’s why I decided to come here and why I am so happy to be at the club.”



Who is the most passionate AC Milan fan in your family?

“Definitely my mum. She’s always supported AC Milan, just like my brother. I think they support AC Milan because this club used to have so many great Croatian players like Simic and Boban. I used to watch every game of AC Milan when I was a child.”



Who is your role model?

“Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic, I’ve always admired them.”



What do you think about the club?

“It’s a great club that always aim to win. It’s a top club with some great players playing in a stunning stadium. I am looking forward to play with this shirt.”



Who is the best goalkeeper you’ve ever faced?

“It’s hard to tell but I’d say Donnarumma is the best one. I think he can become the best in the world.”



