‘No agreements’, agent of Serie A star hands Man Utd transfer blow
06 May at 18:45Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbia International has been impressing during the current campaign and both the Red Devils and Juventus are monitoring the player’s performances.
Reports in England today claim the Red Devils have already reached an agreement with the player but Mateja Kezman’s, Milinkovic-Savic’s representative – denied that any agreement is already in place.
“Of course big cubs are interested in signing him. Sergej is a top player but at the moment we have no agreements with any club. Sergej is only focused on what happens on the pitch. Right now the Champions League qualification with Lazio is all that matters for him”, Kezman told Lalaziosiamonoi.
Savic is being tipped with becoming the ‘next Pogba’ and his performances this season seem to justify his € 100 million price-tag.
Reports in England, in fact, claim Lazio won’t sell the Serbian midfielder for a lower fee this summer.
