Barcelona fans are set to be disappointed in their club’s pursuit of Paulo Dybala, the latest reports can confirm.

The Juventus star is set to sign the new deal that will keep him at the J Stadium until 2021, by earning

7.5 million a year, just like star player Gonzalo Higuain - whose huge paycheck was apparently one of the reasons behind La Joya’s requests.

The two sides have even agreed on the final detail, namely Dybala’s image rights, which are set to be divided between La Joya and the Bianconeri.

The official announcement is set for early April, after the Bianconeri will have visited Naples.

The Argentinean star picked up a muscle injury on Juventus’ 1-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday, which could see him skip Argentina’s upcoming qualifier against Bolivia.