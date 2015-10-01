Antoine Griezmann is stalling on a move to Manchester United is his fear of not playing Champions League football next season. It had looked as though the Red Devils had secured an £89 million deal for the French international, but the journal understands that his representatives have contacted Old Trafford bosses to explain his concerns.

Still four points off fourth spot in the Premier League, it seems United’s most likely way into next year’s competition is to win the Europa League this season. The English giants have even used Griezmann’s international team-mate Paul Pogba influence to try to convince him to come to the “Theatre of Dreams” next term.



Now there is a very real possibility that in a spectacular U-turn, it may be Chelsea who are in pole-position to land the player who is certain to be the hottest name in this summer’s transfer market.