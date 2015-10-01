Inter are veering onto another option for their bench next season: Jorge Sampaoli, who is also being chased by Barcelona.

Sampaoli has done a tremendous job taking Sevilla to the top, and able to match the pace of leaders Barcelona and Real for most of the campaign.

The Nerazzurri are, as we reported last night, not so convinced by current manager Stefano Pioli, and want him to perform well in the big games he has left, and end the season on a crescendo.

Inter want a “strong man” on the bench, but Diego Simeone looks set to stay at Atletico, and Antonio Conte declared last night that he isn’t leaving Chelsea.

The names? Fabio Capello, Leonardo Jardim and Luciano Spalletti.

And that of Sampaoli, who is being slated by Barcelona as the man to replace Luis Enrique, who is leaving the Camp Nou at the end of the season.

Inter have been chasing him for a while, in fact, but have competition from Argentina, too, with national Coach Edgardo Bauza being sacked recently.