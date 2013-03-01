Real Madrid are increasingly

With Mauro Icardi repulsing the Merengues’ offers for him, the Galacticos are focussing on other players, including the Tottenham striker and Bundesliga star Timo Werner.

Real Madrid have struggled for goals this season, with Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo both disappointing on that front.

Benzema hasn’t been a regular Liga scorer in a while. He has only netted twice this season, and eleven times last year, though injuries played a role too.

He has been getting on the fans’ nerves, especially as the Merengues flounder a whole eight points short of leaders Barcelona.

The former French international is getting less and less backing in the Real Madrid boardroom.

Kane is liked because of the great form he has shown over the last four seasons, and the fact that he has been superb

Tottenham aren’t set to make things easy for the Merengues, not if we consider the price Gareth Bale eventually left for. Daniel Levy is a canny operator on the transfer market.