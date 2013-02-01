No Juve or Inter: Verratti wants to join forces with Messi

Marco Verratti's PSG future is in doubt as this coming summer should be a heated one for him. His current contract only expires in 2021 but the Italian wonderkid has attracted the interest of many big European clubs as he might be looking for a new challenge ahead.



VERRATTI WANTS A BARCELONA SWITCH - In Spain they are sure, Verratti wants to join FC Barcelona. According to Don Balon, Verratti has a strong desire to play alongside Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. Inter and Juventus remain interested but it will be hard for them to compete with Barcelona for Verratti. The Blaugrana have been interested in him for some time but his strong display against them in the UCL increased their interest in him even more so.



Luis Enrique's club are coming off a huge Clasico win as Messi came up big. Verratti would be a great addidtion for them but PSG seem happy to retain his services and are not in need of money....