Diego Costa’s future will not be at AC Milan,

Speaking recently, his lawyer said that the Spanish international isn’t considering “any club except for Real Madrid”.

“Chelsea and Antonio Conte’s behaviour aren’t conducive to his permanence in London,” Ricardo Cardoso told Spanish press agency EFE.

“He’s been dumped via SMS.”

Costa scored 20 Premier League goals last season, helping the Blues win the title and return to the top after a catastrophic 2015-2016 campaign.

“We [along with Diego Costa] want to move Diego Costa, we want to tell Chelsea.

“At the moment I don’t want to consider other teams other than Atletico Madrid for his future.

“They have always respected him, considered him important, and Diego has blossomed as a footballer”.

Costa has tiffed on numerous occasions with Chelsea, and incurred Conte’s wrath back over the winter when he was reported to be pushing for a move.