No Milan for Kolasinac: Arsenal snatch him away from Everton

Sead Kolasinac won't finally be a new Milan player. Milan had reached a verbal agreement with the player's entourage but since the closing wasn't complete yet, the player decided to listen to other deals too. Everton came up with a big offer for him but in the end, it now seems like if Arsenal are the team that won the sweepstakes for him as he chose to sign with them. Wenger's team also made him a very competitive offer as they beat out both Milan and Everton to Kolasinac.



MILAN LOSE 1 MILLION EUROS - According to Sky Sport, Milan will lose 1 million euros from the failed arrival of Kolasinac as he is set to sign with Arsenal. " The new Milan ownership had blocked Kolasinac until April 3rd as they paid for this to happen. Since the closing was not done yet, Kolasinac then started to listen to other offers... ".



Kolasinac has had a very good season in Germany with Schalke as he has been one of the best left-backs in the Bundesliga.