It looks like PSG can’t hope for some sort of Cinderella-esque recovery from Neymar.

The Parisians take on Barcelona next week in their Champions League Round of 16 return leg.

​Unai Emery’s side were hoping to recover from their 3-1 loss in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite taking the lead.

​Key to that comeback was Neymar, who has netted 28 goals so far this season in all competitions.

​There was some hope that the injury he sustained on Sunday against Marseille wasn’t all that serious, but his father put paid to any hope of that.

"PSG know that they can't count on Neymar for the next six to eight weeks," Neymar Sr - who is very much involved in his son’s career - told ESPN Brazil.



News emerged yesterday that the 26-year-old had suffered a fractured metatarsal.

"There is no other option.

"We are waiting to speak to PSG to resolve the situation. It's not Neymar's decision, it's not his to make.”

"He's not a doctor and nor am I.

"Now the Brazil national team doctor will come and together we will take a decision.

"We will decide tomorrow [Wednesday].

"We didn't want to be in this situation, but we must try to get Neymar back to his best.

"Nobody can think that Neymar can be thinking of playing against Real Madrid with this injury."