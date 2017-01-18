No risk of Messi leaving Barcelona says father
19 January at 15:02Barcelona star Lionel Messi is negotiating a new deal with the blaugrana but the Argentinean has yet to put pen to paper on a new agreement with the Nou Camp outfit sparking speculations of a possible departure of La Pulga once his contract expires in 2018.
The player’s father/agent, however, has released an interview with Candena Ser confirming that his son won’t be leaving Barcelona and is set to agree on a new deal with the LaLiga giants.
Spanish journalist Manu Carreno has revealed that ‘the best ever source’ Lionel Messi’s father, has confirmed that negotiations between the two parties have already begun and that there are not middlemen also involved in new contract talks.
Messi’s father has also added that there is no risk of Messi leaving Barcelona and that the player will sing a new contract with the club.
If the report is accurate, an official statement of Barcelona should be released in the next few weeks, when the two parties will have reached a final agreement.
You can hear the original story (in Spanish) below.
