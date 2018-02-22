Gareth Bale looks to be on his way out of Real Madrid,

Speaking on English radio today, former Ireland striker Tony Cascarino claimed that “Gareth has got no future there - he’s going to be out of Madrid, there’s no doubt.”

This came as the Merengues defeated Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals… but without using the Welshman at all.

“Yesterday they changed the team around, [Karim] Benzema and [Marco] Asensio came on from the bench in front of him.”

The former Tottenham man has been linked to Manchester United, among others, and reports indicate that Florentino Perez is hoping to make at least €200m from an eventual sale of both the 28-year-old and Karim Benzema.

“He’s fallen way down the pecking order and he’s not going to be at Madrid in the summer.

“They can move him on… and they will.”

“You’d think he’d come back to England,” the former

He’s not wrong: Bale has still managed eleven Liga goals this season, but even Marca have gone as far as to say that Asensio and Isco have “put an end” to the BBC this morning.