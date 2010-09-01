Zinedine Zidane is happy with his squad,

The bad result (2-2) has left the Merengues a whole sixteen points behind rivals Barcelona, who are dominating La Liga.

There has been plenty of speculation linking the Galacticos to a number of high-profile players, including Neymar and Harry Kane.

Reports have been especially rife that Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale are on the chopping block, yet Zidane is loyal to his men.

“For the moment I don’t want anyone,” Zidane said after the 2-2 draw, “we will see later. We will see until the 31st. Why? Because I’m happy with my squad.”

This explains why owner Florentino Perez has been reported to be willing to swap Karim Benzema for the highly-rated Mauro Icardi, who is also being targeted by Real, alongside Edinson Cavani.

There are a number of problems with the Galacticos, including the fact that they have netted less than two goals per game in La Liga, or 32 to Barcelona’s 48.