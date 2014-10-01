North Korean Dictator Supports Inter

Antonio Razzi (who is a Forza Italia senator), spoke to Che Fuori tempo che fa about North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, who he says is one of his friends. Here is what he had to say on the matter as it seems like the North Korean dictator is an Inter Milan fan :



"Kim Jong-Un loves football and people have told me that he is an Inter fan. He would even come to the San Siro to watch live games. It seems that when he studied in Berne, he would often go to the San Siro, especially to watch Inter Milan play. I am a Juventino so imagine....".



Razzi had stated in September that he wanted to bring Paulo Dybala in North Korea to restore some peace in the world. Spalletti's Inter Milan are now owned by Chinese group Suning as they currently are first in the Italian Serie A standings. Inter are set to play a huge game tomorrow as they take on Juventus in Turin...