North Korean government ‘allow’ Juve to sign Han amid Spurs, Liverpool links

No secret Juventus are long time admirers of North Korean striker Kim Jong-Un. The 19-year-old scored seven goals in his six-month loan spell at Perugia. He made return at Cagliari in the January transfer window, despite Juventus’ attempts to sign him.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the Old Lady will try to sign the player again in the summer. Tottenham and Liverpool are also monitoring the player but Italian senator Antonio Razzi has given the Serie A giants some sort of transfer boost.



Razzi is known to be as the person who managed to take Han to Italy thanks to his good relationship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.



“Kim is a huge football fan. When he was studying in Switzerland, he used to go to the San Siro to watch AC Milan and Inter. Han to Juventus would be something extraordinary. He would be a perfect testimonial for pace in North Korea. Thanks to this guy Cagliari and Sardegna are well known in North Korea now and if the player join Juve, the club will be even more followed in the country”, Razzi said.

