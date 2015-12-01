Not Allegri: British tabloid reports Chelsea have chosen Conte’s replacement

With Antonio Conte looking increasingly likely to leave Chelsea at the end of the season, British newspapers have been linking Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri with a move to West London for several weeks now.



However, according to the latest reports from The Sun, Roman Abramovich has other ideas. Indeed, former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique is the latest tactician to be linked with the vacant post at Stamford Bridge.



The Spaniard has been without a job since leaving the Blaugrana at the end of last season, with Ernesto Valverde replacing him in the Camp Nou hot seat. Reports suggest he would be willing to enter talks with the Blues’ hierarchy with a view to taking over in the summer.



Since technical director Michael Emenalo left his post late last year, Conte has spoken about his dissatisfaction with how the club is being run in terms of transfers. He feels he should be given more of a say on which players are being signed.



(The Sun)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)