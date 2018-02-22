Manchester United are interested in shopping in Monaco,

​According to the latest reports from France’s TF1, the Red Devils also want full-back Djibril Sidibe, who was scouted by Juventus recently and rejected Arsenal last season.

The former Lille player has five goals and twelve assists in Ligue 1 and European action since joining the Principality side in 2016, and was also very much wanted by Tottenham, though Monaco rejected Daniel Levy’s advances.

​Sidibe has a deal with the Ligue 1 holders until 2022. United are, for their part, looking for someone to replace Antonio Valencia, who has been getting on.

The Frenchman has played 15 times for his country (scoring once), and is known for being rather cutting edge in the final third.

Sidibe is, however, wanted by Jose Mourinho specifically, so a lot will depend on whether he stays or not...