Real Madrid are ready to make a huge offer to take Kylian Mbappe’

The Galacticos have been rumoured to want to revamp their squad for a while, with striker Karim Benzema and attacking midfielder Gareth Bale reportedly on their way out.

Mbappe was one of Florentino Perez’s targets last summer, but the Merengues were beaten out by a huge PSG offer totalling €180m.

According to Don Balon, Florentino is promising to let go of any pretence of signing Neymar if he is able to get Mbappe, who has made eleven assists and scored 21 times in all competitions this season for PSG.

At only 19 years of age, the former Monaco man is touted as being the future of French football.

The Merengues are offering €200m for the teenager, coincidentally what Florentino is (optimistically) hoping to get in exchange for two thirds of the BBC.

Real certainly need an attacking alternative to Cristiano Ronaldo: were it not for him, the Merengues only have one player in double figures in Liga play this season, and that’s Gareth Bale.