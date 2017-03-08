Not one but four Arsenal stars consider leaving in the summer
09 March at 10:43Alexis Sanchez is not the only unhappy Arsenal player at the moment. The club sit fifth in the Premier League table and have just been eliminated by Bayern Munich in Champions league through a humiliating 10-2 on aggregate.
The Chilean star is said not to be willing to sign a contract extension with the club. The financial part of the deal is not the most complicated one to solve as the former Barcelona star is concerned with Arsenal’s inability to win the big trophies.
The same goes for Mesut Ozil whose contract also expires in 2018. The German star has refused a new deal at the Emirates Stadium and according to the Telegraph he could be on his way out of the club in the summer.
The British paper also claims that Petr Cech is also unhappy with his role in North London and Oxlade-Chamberlain believes that his development would be ‘best served somewhere else’
With Arsene Wenger also said to have his Arsenal days counted, the biggest revolution in North London of the last 20 years is about to begin.
