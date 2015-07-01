It appears that two West Ham flops could be heading to Fiorentina.

The Corriere dello Sport claims that the Serie A side isn’t just interested in Simone Zaza,

The Viola are concerned about the potential departure of Nikola Kalinic, who is being tempted by some very high offers coming from China.

Calleri, 23, was pursued by a number of Serie A clubs before joining West Ham in the summer, only to barely make an impact.

Only six appearances in Premier League play, none as a starter and no goals are hardly the return the Hammers were expecting from his one-year loan from Deportivo Maldonado.

West Ham look to be manning the pumps to fix their attack, and have recently been linked to Jermaine Defoe. Kalinic himself has been reported to be on the the Hammers radar, too.

So far, the Hammers’ top scorer if Michail Antonio, who has netted eight times this season. Beyond him, nobody has scored more than three goals.