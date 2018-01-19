Not only AC: Inter Milan sale comes under scrutiny
20 January at 15:15Only days after it was revealed that AC Milan’s summer sale to Yonghong Li is being investigated by the Milan prosecutor’s office, a new report reveals that the sale of their rival, Inter Milan, is also facing scrutiny.
In August of 2012, Massimo Moratti sold controlling interest in Inter Milan to Indonesian businessman Erick Thohir. Under the media magnate, the Nerazzurri saw a marked decline in their results on the pitch, and were solid to the Chinese-led Suning Group in 2017.
Now, according to La Stampa, questions have arisen regarding the sale from five years ago. The suspicion centers around the origin of the money Mr. Thohir used to purchase the club. Much like current AC Milan owner Mr. Li, doubts have been raised surrounding the legitimacy of their monetary claims.
Per the sale last year, Mr. Thohir has retained a 30% interest in the club, but with the promise that he will divest within a certain time period. However, should this questions lead to official inquiries and, eventually, charges, it’s quite possible Inter Milan may face official sanctions from UEFA or FIFA.
Go to comments