Versatile Manchester United star Daley Blind reportedly is a target for Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Blind, now 27, has made just three Premier League starts this season, making only one substitute appearance so far. He has also appeared in all five of United’s Champions League games, scoring once and racking up a tally of a single assist.

The Dutchman’s contract at Old Trafford though, is set to expire at the end of the current season and there have been no signs of movement in that department, as things stand. The Times report that United could offer him a one-year contract extension such that they don’t lose him for free, but are unsure about whether he still has a long-term future at United or not.

Inter Milan are tracking him already and Blind could look to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club in January, before leaving for that club on a free transfer next summer. If anything like that happens, Inter are a possibility.

