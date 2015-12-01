Not only Dybala: Second Juve star set to miss Spurs clash
26 January at 12:40Juventus’ precocious playmaker Paulo Dybala is already set to miss their Champions League clashes against Tottenham Hotspur. Now comes news that a second key member of the Bianconeri attack may be set to miss the match due to surgery.
At his weekly press conference on Friday, manager Max Allegri revealed his star winger is set to be reevaluated by a specialist and a decision will be made whether or not to operate on him.
Should surgery be necessary, it would rule him out against the Premier League giants. However, considering the severity of his groin injury may require surgery, it’s quite possible he will miss the matches even without surgery.
Those type of muscle injuries tend to linger long after they’re initially suffered. Juventus will certainly be cautious and do all they can to mitigate the long-term consequences of his muscular injury.
#Juve: Allegri says Juan #Cuadrado will be re-examined and a decision will be made whether to operate on him or not. His status for #Tottenham is in serious doubt#Juventus #Spurs— Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio) January 26, 2018
