Not only Hazard: another Chelsea star on Real Madrid’s agenda
22 December at 10:50Eden Hazard is not the only Chelsea star that Real Madrid want to sign at the end of the season. The Belgian is reported to be Zinedine Zidane’s favourite pick to strengthen the Merengues squad up front.
Hazard has been identified as the possible successor of Gareth Bale who is expected to leave the Spanish capital at the end of the season.
According to Don Balon, however, Real Madrid could raid Chelsea for another Blues’ star as well.
The La Liga giants, in fact, are reported to have identified Cesar Azpilicueta as the long-time replacement for Dani Carvajal.
Azpilicueta, 28, swapped Spain with France in 2010 when he moved from Osasuna to Marseille. Two years later he joined South London from South France becoming one of the most appreciated defenders in the Premier League.
Real Madrid have been monitoring Azpilicueta for very long time now and according to the Spanish news outlet the Merengues are ready to make a summer bid to sign the 28-year-old.
