Not only Icardi and Salah: Which players were linked to Real Madrid this January
01 February at 17:00Spanish daily Marca say that a host of players were linked with moves to Real Madrid, apart from Mauro Icardi and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.
The January transfer slammed shut yesterday and despite Real being fourth in the La Liga and 19 points behind Barcelona, the club did not make a single addition to their senior side. While a host of players had drawn links to the Santiago Bernabeu, the club was very silent on the incomings base.
Marca say that as many as 40 players had drawn links with the club last month and Real stayed, despite all the rumors.While Mauro Icardi was one of the strongest links, Real didn't make a move for him. His goalscoring form speaks for itself but his lifestyle and discipline detered them from making a move for the Argentine.
Mo Salah too had drawn links to Real but a possible can only happen in the summer now. Apart from the two though, Real had drawn links with Zenit's Leonardo Paredes and AC Milan's summer signing Leonardo Bonucci as well. Goncalo Guedes, who is on loan from PSG at Valencia too, had been linked with a move to the reigning European and La Liga champions.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
