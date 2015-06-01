Not only Juventus: Chelsea and Liverpool also interested in unhappy Bayern Munich star
22 September at 12:40Juventus are not the only club interested in signing unhappy Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller. The Germany star is struggling with game time at the Allianz Arena and the Old Lady had been linked with signing him in the summer.
The Bundesliga giants signed James Rodriguez on loan with option to buy last summer and the arrival of the Colombian in Germany has given Muller even les chances to shine with Bayern and that’s why his January exit can’t be ruled out at all.
According to our sources, however, Juventus are not the only club interested in signing the Germany star who has also attracted the interest of Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.
His experience, his technical and tactical skill would be helpful for every club in Europe but Carlo Ancelotti believes Bayern can do well even without the German in his starting XI.
Let’s see if the Bundesliga giants will accept to sell their star in the winter transfer window.
Go to comments