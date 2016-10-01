Not only Kolasinac, Chelsea are also ready to duel Juve for Morata
28 January at 21:00Kolasinac isn't the only player that Chelsea want to rival Juventus to get as they also have their eyes set on Alvaro Morata.
As we previously reported, Chelsea are targeting Kolasinac as Conte really likes the Schalke wing-back. Juventus had been working on a free summer bosman deal for Kolasinac but Chelsea have now also had talks with his entourage.
Kolasinac isn't the only player as Conte is now also ready to duel Juve for Morata. The Spanish striker is being followed by Juventus as they are considering bringing him back to Turin if Mandzukic is to be sold next summer. Conte has different plans as he would like Chelsea to sign the striker. It seems like Chelsea and Juventus are ready to have a heated summer duel on the transfer market.
COURTOIS WANTS REAL MOVE - In other news, Courtois would like to join Real Madrid. According to the Spanish press, the Belgian international is pushing for a move to Spain since his family still lives in Madrid. Courtois previously was the Atletico Madrid keeper.
