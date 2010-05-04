Not only Montella: Italian papers hit out at the four 'guiltiest' AC Milan players for Samp defeat

Vincenzo Montella is not the only one who is guilty for AC Milan’s defeat against Sampdoria. The rossoneri faced their second defeat in Serie A yesterday as they left the Marassi pitch with a heavy 2-0 defeat at hands of the blucerchiati who deserved the win as they didn’t even allow AC Milan to make one single shot towards their goal.



Italian papers hit out at Montella this morning just like fans did on social media yesterday. The manager’s higher mark in the paper’s player ratings is Il Corriere dello Sports’ 4.5. Tuttosport and La Gazzetta dello Sport ranked him with a 4 out of 10 mark.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan is a team without any idea and a ‘desert with no oasis’.



Montella, however, is not the only guilty one for AC Milan’s defeat.



The likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Franck Kessié and Suso did also not perform at their usual standards yesterday and their marks on Italian media reflect their performances.

Bonucci gets a 5/10 mark in the Gazzetta dello Sport, 4.5/10 in Il Corriere dello Sport and 4/10 in Tuttosport. According to this last paper Bonucci was ‘irritating and presumptuos yesterday.



Kessié’s mark are even worse than Bonucci as he got a 4 out of 10 in every sport newspaper out in Italy this morning, the same marks of Zapata who literally assisted his cousin Duvan for Sampdor’a's opener.



Suso is the also slammed by today’s papers with a 4.5 (Gazzetta), 5 (Corriere dello Sport) and 4 (Tuttosport).



The only AC Milan players that has not been found guilty for yesterday’s defeat at the Marassi are Ricardo Rodriguez (6/10 in the Gazzetta dello Sport and Il Corriere dello Sport and 5.5 in Tuttosport) and Gigio Donnarumma who got 6/10 in every Italian paper.

