Danny Drinkwater.

It looks set to be a busy few days at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea look to reinforce their squad before Thursday’s deadline. With a £40M fee agreed with Arsenal for England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, SFR Sport also states that the champions have reached an agreement with Leicester City for another England midfielder,

The portal believes that a £28M fee has been accepted by The Foxes for the 27-year-old who boss Antonio Conte sees as the perfect replacement for Nemanja Matic who left for Manchester United this summer.



An initial £15M bid was rejected by Leicester but with Drinkwater currently omitted from Craig Shakespeare’s starting XI; a raised offer now looks to have been accepted by the 2016 Premier League champions.



Should his arrival be confirmed, Drinkwater will be facing competition from Cesc Fabregas, N’Golo Kante and Tiemoue Bakayoko for a regular starting berth as the Italian tactician looks to put strength in depth into his team.j