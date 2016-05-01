Not only Sanchez: another Arsenal star set for summer departure
20 March at 12:45Alexis Sanchez is not the only player tipped to be leaving Arsenal at the end of the season. The Chile International has 14 months left in his contract with the Gunners and it is not his intention to extend his stay at the club, according to various reports around Europe.
The Chile International, however, is not the only Arsenal star considering leaving the club. According to a report of the Daily Mail, Mesut Ozil could also leave the North London club at the end of the season.
“Ozil did not finish the session complaining of a hamstring strain, though the extent of the injury is unclear. He reported for treatment over the weekend but is expected to join up with Germany ahead of Wednesday's clash against England in Dortmund”, the British tabloid claims.
Ozil has nine goals and nine assists in 31 appearances with the Gunners. He joined the Emirates hierarchy from Real Madrid in summer 2013 and his contract at the club also expires in June 2018. The player is said to have put new contract talks on hold and this is one more reason why the player could be leaving Arsenal at the end of the season.
