Alexis Sanchez is not the only player tipped to be leaving Arsenal at the end of the season. The Chile International hasand it is not his intention to extend his stay at the club, according to various reports around Europe.The Chile International, however, is not the only Arsenal star considering leaving the club. According to a report of the Daily Mail , Mesut Ozil could also leave the North London club at the end of the season.“Ozil did not finish the session complaining of a hamstring strain, though the extent of the injury is unclear.but is expected to join up with Germany ahead of Wednesday's clash against England in Dortmund”, the British tabloid claims.Ozil has nine goals and nine assists in 31 appearances with the Gunners.The player is said to have put new contract talks on hold and this is one more reason why the player could be leaving Arsenal at the end of the season.