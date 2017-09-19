Not only Serie A giants: Man Utd and Chelsea also fell in love with 16-year-old Serie A starlet
19 September at 15:40Juventus, Inter and AC Milan are being linked with signing Genoa star Pietro Pellegri. The 16-year-old striker was requested by each big Serie A side last summer. The nerazzurri had reached an agreement to sign both him and Salcedo but Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has recently confirmed that, somehow, the nerazzurri failed to wrap up a deal for the talented Italian striker.
AC Milan and Juventus are on very good terms with the player’s agent Beppe Riso but, yet again, no price-tag was agreed by Genoa as the transfer market of their 16-year-old wonderkid rises every day.
Pellegri has already scored three goals in just 131 minutes played so far in Serie A. An incredible achievement that explains why every top European club is now interested in the 16-year-old wonderkid.
According to Genoa-based paper Il Secolo XIX, in fact, Pellegri is also being chased by Chelsea. The paper claims a top Premier League club has recently asked information about Pellegri and that either Man City or Chelsea could have called Genoa to ask information about the promising striker.
La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals that Manchester United are also monitoring the performances of the Italian striker whose agent has already held talks with some Premier League club.
