Inter winger Joao Cancelo will miss 45 days with a knee straight, the Nerazzurri have confirmed.

It’s a case of rotten luck for the former Valencia man, who joined only last week on a loan-to-buy deal worth

35 million

“Joao Cancelo was this morning subjected to medical and instrumental examinations at the Istituto Clinico Humanitas in Rozzano after the injury sustained in Portugal training yesterday,” the Nerazzurri’s website confirmed (via Football Italia).

Cancelo, who has only played a few minutes for the Nerazzurri, was supposed to be the new right-back / winger the Nerazzurri would use to destabilise opposition defences.

This is considered good news by some Beneamata fans, as the Portuguese man was feared by some to be a long-term injury risk, as much as six months.

“The examinations showed a strain to the medial collateral ligament of the right knee. Cancelo’s condition will be evaluated week-by-week,” the Inter site added.