Nothing less than a win will do for Chelsea in their next Champions League match

Chelsea will face Azerbaijan Premier League club Qarabag FK tomorrow night at 7:45pm UK time in the UEFA Champions League.



Chelsea made a stuttering start to their Premier League campaign, but have soon started to get results, with their new star signing Alvaro Morata, who signed from La Liga giants Real Madrid for a club record of £160m, scoring three goals in four games for the Blues.

Conte will be hoping to get past the group stages and make a real challenge for the Champions League, a competition which Chelsea has won once in its new format.

This game would be seen as a must win for Chelsea, anything less would be a major upset for the West London club.



Starting line-ups:



Predicted Chelsea XI: Caballero; Rudiger, Cahill, Christiansen; Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Batshuayi, Hazard



Predicted Qarabag XI: Sehic; Medvedev, Rzezniczak, Huseynov, Agolli; Qarayev; Guerrier, Michel, Almeida, Madatov; Ndlovu

