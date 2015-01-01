Obi Mikel's agent: 'He will be leaving Chelsea. We did have talks in the past with Inter'

Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel is being linked with a move out of Chelsea as he seems to have had problems with coach Antonio Conte.



His agent, John Shittu, spoke to the Sun about his client's future, here is what he had to say on the matter: " It is very likely that Obi Mikel will leave Chelsea in January. There are many clubs who are interested in his services so let's see how it goes. In the past, we did have some discussions with Inter Milan but there are also many other Italian clubs who want him. Mikel has admirers all over the world, in England, Germany, China, Spain and in Italy. Let's see what happens in the coming weeks ".



Chelsea have been having a very good season so far under Antonio Conte as they are first in the EPL standings. Mikel hasn't played much for Chelsea this season as his future seems to be far away from Stamford Bridge ".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)

