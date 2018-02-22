Arsenal are reportedly in pole-position to pinch Jan Oblak from under the noses of Liverpool.



The Atletico Madrid custodian is understood to be The Gunners first-choice to replace Petr Cech this summer, despite the Czech international still having one year remaining on his current deal at The Emirates.



With number two David Ospina also out of contract in 2019, Spanish journal As claims that the North London side are ready to meet Atleti’s release clause of €100M to bring the Slovenian to the Premier League.



The 25-year-old has also been linked with a move to Liverpool despite recent reports claiming that the Merseyside club prefer Roma’s Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson.



It looks like it will be a summer of change at Arsenal with Arsene Wenger expected to finally step down after 20 years at the helm.



The Gunners will more than likely have to win the Europa League to qualify for next season’s Champions League and Oblak will be one of many new names linked with the capital club.