Ocampos, Milan are tired of waiting after Marseille. The latest on the situation

Lucas Ocampos' move to Milan seemed like a done deal but it may not be the case. As Sky Sport are reporting, Milan are tired of waiting for Marseille's response on a deal and might switch targets at this point. Genoa's Lazovic and Chelsea's Musonda are two alternatives to Ocampos. The coming hours should be decisive as anything can happen at this point. Is it a negotiation strategy or the reality ? We will soon know ....



Milan haven't been very active so far in this January transfer window as they completed a Gabriel-Storari swap and added Gerard Deulofeu on loan from Everton. Niang left the club on loan to Watford where as Luiz Adriano was sold in China. With only a few days left in this January transfer window, anything can happen for AC Milan....



Milan are set to take on Udinese tomorrow as the hunt for a Niang replacement will continue.